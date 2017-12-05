“My client denies any wrongdoing and she is cooperating with the ongoing investigation‚” Ramulifho said.

“What I can confirm is that there was a letter which was given to the intermediary to raise funding on behalf of the BBC. As to the contents of where the money needed to be paid‚ I am not privy to that. It is something that I hope this investigation would then bring out.”

He said the BBC is aware of where the money is and so is Baloyi.

“They should be going after where the money is.”

BBC secretary George Sebulela said the organisation was shocked to learn that Acsa had paid the money‚ which was intended to be paid into the BBC bank account‚ but did not reach it.

“The BBC is dependent on grants and sponsorships … the office had to call Acsa requesting support for a good cause and we were then notified that Acsa has in its records proof of payment that was supposed to be used for BBC activities. We were quite alarmed and shocked to learn that R5 million has been paid to BBC‚” Sebulela said.

In a statement Acsa said it had agreed to support the economic transformation lobbying programme of the BBC‚ as this was an important and strategic initiative aligned to Acsa’s transformation objectives.

Acsa said a formal written request was sent by Baloyi to the CEO of Acsa‚ dated March 29‚ 2017.

