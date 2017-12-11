Steinhoff's Christo Wiese in talks for standstill on loan

Steinhoff International Holdings NV Chairman Christo Wiese, seeking to stabilise the embattled retailer, is negotiating a standstill agreement on a 1.5-billion-euro ($1.8-billion) margin loan under which banks would suspend the sale of stock until next year, according to people with knowledge of the discussions.

The owner of Mattress Firm in the US and Poundland in the U.K. needs a lifeline after its stock plunged last week when it delayed publication of its financial results because of possible accounting irregularities that prompted the resignation of its chief executive officer.

Wiese, a South African billionaire who’s Steinhoff’s biggest shareholder, is stepping up efforts to save the company, which owes creditors as much as $21-billion. The shares rebounded slightly early Monday after Steinhoff said it appointed Moelis & Co. to handle discussions with lenders and AlixPartners LLP to advise on “liquidity management and operational measures.”

Last year, Wiese pledged 628-million of Steinhoff’s shares in collateral to borrow money from Citigroup Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc and Nomura Holdings Inc. That was to participate in a share sale in conjunction with Steinhoff’s acquisition of Mattress Firm and Poundland, according to a company statement.