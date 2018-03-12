The leadership of the SA Local Government Association (Salga) says it wants to meet President Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss the issue of energy in the country and the role played by local government in this space.

On Monday‚ Salga released its declarations following its energy summit held in Sandton last week.

“Salga national leadership seek an audience with the President of Republic of South Africa to sensitise him about the imperative of urgently assisting in resolution of the energy policy complex‚” the declaration document read.

It called for the president to appoint “an energy reform commission to review the current structure‚ evaluate the reform work done to date‚ define a more sustainable structure and implement structural changes required”.

It also said that‚ in conjunction with the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) and Salga‚ a team of experts should be appointed to provide the required strategic direction and support to municipalities.