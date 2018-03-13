A sit-in by labour unions over a bonus dispute commenced last night at the Gauteng health department‚ amid concerns over delays in postmortems.

Forensic pathology workers have downed tools. TimesLIVE was informed late last week of a go-slow but the Democratic Alliance's Jack Bloom says they are now on strike.

The Germiston mortuary seems to be worst affected‚ with 65 bodies piling up because of this illegal strike‚ he said.

"According to a memorandum issued on March 8 by Professor Mac Lukhele‚ the Acting Head of the Gauteng Health Department‚ the Forensic Pathology Officers embarked on an unprotected strike on March 7 by not carrying out their dissection and evisceration functions.

They have been given a final warning to resume their normal duties or face disciplinary action as they are in contradiction of an interdict judgment by the Labour Court" that was granted previously‚" Bloom said in a statement.

The workers’ grievances relate to allegedly unfulfilled promises after their strike in June last year.