Will we escape junk status? SA braces for first ratings verdict of Cyril's era

South Africa will probably escape a junk assessment from Moody’s Investors Service this week in the first such verdict on the country’s creditworthiness since Cyril Ramaphosa came to power.

The change in leadership last month from the troubled era of Jacob Zuma will allow the country to cling on to the only major investment-grade rating it has left, according to all 15 respondents in a Bloomberg survey of economists and analysts.

The rand has rallied and business confidence rebounded since Ramaphosa succeeded Zuma as head of the African National Congress (ANC) and president. The risk of missing budget targets and economic growth stumbling, and the ANC’s move to pursue expropriation without compensation may still jeopardize South Africa’s credit ratings. A move to junk on the rand debt would see the nation fall out of gauges including Citigroup Inc.’s World Government Bond Index, risking outflows of as much as R100-billion.

“We expect the ratings agency to wait to evaluate fiscal performance and policy actions at this time, with any fiscal slippage or populist measures potentially triggering a revisit and potential downgrade later in the year,” IHS Global Insight director Bryan Plamondon said.