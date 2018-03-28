Accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers is aiming to complete its investigation into allegations of accounting irregularities at global retailer Steinhoff by the end of the year.

However‚ the head of the firm's forensic arm in Africa Louis Strydom cautioned Wednesday that this timeframe could be shortened or even prolonged if obstacles were encountered.

Strydom appeared at a follow-up hearing on Steinhoff involving four parliamentary committees - finance‚ public accounts‚ public service and administration‚ and trade and industry.

He told MPs that PwC has assembled a team of more than 60 people globally to probe the allegations of accounting irregularities involving retailer Steinhoff‚ which has more 700 individual entities operating in 30 different jurisdictions.

Technical accounting‚ legal and IT specialists have been drawn into the investigation which also involves seven full-time partners‚ Strydom said.

Members of the Steinhoff executive management did not attend the hearing. Their legal representative Rob Dryman of Werksmans told MPs that all senior managers had to attend a managers' meeting in the UK this week to deliberate on future strategy and restructuring and to meet local and global vendors.