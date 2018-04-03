Civil society organisation calls for greater community role in mining

Laws‚ regulations and policies on mining should be developed in a manner that recognises communities as a central role player.

This is one of the recommendations made by the Centre for Applied Legal Studies in its report on alternative models for mineral-based social benefit.

The centre said the Social and Labour Plan (SLP) system to benefit mining communities was flawed and did not promote meaningful social and economic advancement of communities.

The centre said its previous two reports on the SLP system uncovered flaws both in how the system was designed and in how it was implemented in practice.