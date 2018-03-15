With outstanding debts of R85-million and R65-million for electricity‚ two districts in the Northern Cape have been given notice by Eskom that will interrupt their bulk supplies of power.

The threatened interruptions will last anywhere from two hours at a time initially‚ increasing to 06:00-20:00 by week three "until agreement is reached".

The Tsantsabane Local Municipality serves the mining‚ agriculture‚ manufacturing and farming sectors.

It was flagged as one of the province's potential investment hot spots following the construction of the Anglo American Kumba Iron Ore's Kolomela Mine‚ according to the website municipalities.co.za. A key town is Postmasburg.