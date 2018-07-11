Like stocks‚ ETFs are listed on the JSE‚ but track an index‚ such as the Top 40‚ a commodity‚ bonds or a basket of assets. Access to Franc is free for the first six months and there is no minimum investment amount. “You can withdraw or transfer your money any time without penalty and there are no hidden or complicated fees‚” the statement said.

Franc‚ a member of Rand Merchant Investment Holdings’ financial technology investment arm‚ launches at a feverish time for fintech companies‚ a number of which are seeking to lower costs and improve access to financial services and products.

“South Africa has one of the lowest savings rates in the world. For the vast majority of South Africans‚ accessing investment opportunities is expensive and difficult‚” said Brennan.