Businessman Christo Wiese says it is “absolute rubbish” that he colluded in an alleged multibillion-rand “tax evasion” scheme involving a law firm and multinational oil company.

Wiese has been drawn into a complex dispute in which the South African Revenue Service (SARS) has claimed in court that Africa’s largest law firm‚ ENSafrica‚ and Tullow Oil created an aggressive tax structure to shift assets worth R3.9 billion out of South Africa‚ dodging taxes in the process.

Details of the dispute were published in an article‚ written by investigative journalists at amaBhungane‚ in the Financial Mail.

SARS‚ in documents at the High Court in Cape Town‚ alleged that ENS had devised a way for Tullow‚ which had been restructured‚ to get assets worth R3.9 billion out of the country.

“Tullow’s restructure left ENS in charge of a holding company that contained a tax shelter‚ which ENS then sold to Wiese. When SARS came knocking‚ Wiese allegedly moved assets out of the company and sold it to a then ENS partner who told SARS there were no cash or assets left to claim‚” said the report in the Financial Mail.