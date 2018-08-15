The South African Airways (SAA) Technical division is under siege from a syndicate stealing aircraft components which‚ if not nipped in the bud‚ has the potential to collapse the airline.

The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) delegation grilled the airline's top management and board about their findings.

Scopa chairperson Themba Godi said the stealing of SAA Technical components amounted to billions in lost revenue for the national carrier.

This was a challenge which‚ if addressed‚ could restore normality at SAA and end its ongoing problems‚ said Godi.