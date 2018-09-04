Business

Shocking drop in agriculture behind 'surprise' recession

Agriculture fell almost 30%, dragging the GDP number down

04 September 2018 - 16:44 By Staff Writer
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

SA is reeling at a "surprise" recession, after the government reported worse-than-expected GDP numbers. Most analysts had expected a moderate increase in GDP.

The rand was battered after the number surprised to the downside.

But the most shocking number in the statistics is the precipitous 29.2% decline in agricultural production over the second quarter.

Graphic:INVESTEC
Graphic:INVESTEC

According to Investec, the drop in GDP was "contrary to market expectations of a mild lift in GDP".

The agricultural sector was the worst performer once again, falling 29.2% quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted annualised, following a plunge in the first quarter of 2018, Investec said.

Statistics SA said: “The decrease was mainly because of a drop in the production of field crops and horticultural products”.

Agriculture "detracted a significant 0.8% from the headline outcome", Investec said.

The decline in agriculture wiped out a gain of 4.9% in the mining and quarrying sector, while manufacturing and transport also fell.

READ MORE: 

Five reasons Cyril Ramaphosa needs to panic about the economy right now

Shock GDP number adds to SA's economic woes as the president faces bleak summer of discontent.
Business
6 hours ago

Government has plan to pull economy out of recession: Nene

Finance Minister Nhlanha Nene says he is due to present economic structural reforms and a stimulus package that he believes will pull the economy out ...
Politics
2 hours ago

WATCH | Cyril Ramaphosa has a recession on his hands

SA has plunged into a recession with a surprise 0.7% contraction in the second quarter of the year.
Business
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. MTN's R119bn Nigeria shock turns contagious Business
  2. Construction frenzy set to hit Jozi city centre Business
  3. Eskom strikers must answer for sabotage Business
  4. BEE scheme shows on Sasol bottom line Business
  5. 'EFF in charge; the ANC follows': Malema has Ramaphosa 'where he wants him' Business

Latest Videos

About 100 injured as two passenger trains collide in Joburg
Miguel Louw - this is what we know so far
X