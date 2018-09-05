The rand has also been caught up in the storm brewing around emerging markets. The Turkish lira was weaker on Wednesday‚ as were the Mexican peso and Russian rouble.

The weak state of the local economy and the weaker currency will put the Reserve Bank in a quandary when its monetary policy committee meets later in the month to decide on interest rates.

"The key question now is how much longer will the policy makers through the volatility in the currency before taking some action‚" said Halen Bothma‚ analyst at ETM Analytics.

The Bank’s meeting takes place against a backdrop of rising inflation and high oil prices.

Inflation accelerated to an annual rate of 5.1% in July‚ rising closer to the upper limit of the Reserve Bank’s target band of between 3% and 6%.

Brent crude has recently flirted with $80 a barrel‚ its highest since November 2014.