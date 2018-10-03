SA's call service industry could cash in on Brexit

SA’s burgeoning call services sector, which gets more than half its work from Britain, could attract larger inflows as the impact of Brexit weighs and firms seek savings by moving operations offshore, industry officials said on Wednesday.

Cultural affinity, good English language skills and similar time zones have helped spur SA's business process outsourcing (BPO) sector as it looks to compete with India and the Philippines in a global industry worth $89bn in 2017.

"When there is uncertainty the outsourcing industry blooms. Obviously there is huge uncertainty around Brexit and that provides outsourcing opportunities ... to countries such as SA," said Kerry Hallard, president of the London-based Global Sourcing Association.

"SA is building itself a reputation for customer service and if it carries on promoting that then it could really benefit from Brexit immediately," she told Reuters on the sidelines on an industry conference in Cape Town.

According to Everest research firm, SA's global services market grew around 22% annually over the last four years, which was twice the global industry growth rate and three times faster than its Asian rivals.