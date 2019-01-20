ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: AI is all the rage — if only humans can learn to trust it
20 January 2019 - 00:05
The biggest challenge for AI is one that is as invisible as the technology itself: the ethics of allowing software to make decisions that affect humans
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.