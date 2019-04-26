Open-plan offices, noise top the list of workplace stress triggers

While only a tiny percentage of people seek help from human resources departments, there are a number of stress triggers in the workplace.

Top of the list are open-plan offices, ubiquitous across South Africa.

This is according to a CareerJunction survey exploring office etiquette.

"One finding was clear; South Africans like to keep to themselves," the company states.

An open-plan office environment is the norm for more than 70% of the 2,000 people who participated in the survey.

In contrast, most said they prefer to be separated from their colleagues by closed or sectioned-off spaces.

Their reasons? Peace and quiet.

CareerJunction said while the intention behind open-plan offices is to increase collaboration between colleagues, South Africans are in two minds about whether this holds true, with half admitting they don’t agree and the other half being "in agreement" or "uncertain".

"When looking at people's behaviour at work, this ambivalence is clear. About half seem to wear their headphones and list things like interruptions and background noise as their biggest pain points."

Headphones are not necessarily the best option, though.