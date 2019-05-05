MTN calls in big guns to ease woes
05 May 2019 - 00:05
Board overhaul is largely on the back of shareholders calling for an independent chairman to improve corporate governance
Board overhaul is largely on the back of shareholders calling for an independent chairman to improve corporate governance
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.