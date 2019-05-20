Where did Bitcoin come from?

The mystery behind the creation of Bitcoin still keeps the crypto community up at night. The world officially had access to the technology in January 2009, when a person or group going by the pseudonym "Satoshi Nakamoto" released the open source code for the software.

Nakamoto mined the very first block of the first blockchain and left a cryptic message. Many have speculated that it might be a statement, a clue or a means of marking the date. The message read: "The Times 03/Jan/2009 Chancellor on brink of second bailout for banks."

This is a reference to a headline in Britain's The Times newspaper from that date. Cryptocurrency enthusiasts tend to see it as a statement of intent because, at the time, the 2008 financial crisis crippled the global economy.

The popular theory is that Bitcoin was a reaction to the widespread anger and frustration at the existing financial system. Major banks around the world were defaulting on loans and the result was that many lost their life savings, among other major financial tragedies.

While Nakamoto stated that they began writing the code for Bitcoin in 2007, the first known public hint of its existence comes from August 2008, when someone registered the domain name for "bitcoin.org". So it is thought that Bitcoin comes from an attempt to create an improved financial system.

But, of course, someone had to actually receive the first Bitcoin transaction. That person was Hal Finney.

Finney was heavily involved in the community. And in December 2010, Nakamoto passed their work on to software developer Gavin Andresen, officially decentralising the network for good.

So no one person owns or controls Bitcoin, making it truly accessible for the entire world. It's a pretty big deal, because it means people can use money without using a bank at all.