Black female director's film debut a first in Cannes' 72-year history

While much has been made of the number of female directors represented in competition at this year’s Cannes Film Festival in France, there are only two filmmakers of African descent represented in the main competition, but for one of them this is indeed a historic moment.

Mati Diop, niece of legendary Senegalese filmmaker Djibril Diop Mambéty, is the first black woman to have a film in competition at the festival in its 72-year history.

Diop’s film Atlantiques — the story of a young woman from Dakar thrown into the hard-hitting realities of the refugee crisis following the disappearance of her lover — was co-written by the director with Olivier Demangel and stars local Wolof speaking Senegalese actors.