MARKET WRAP: JSE ends higher, led by banks, as investors digest the new cabinet

The JSE closed higher on Thursday, led by banks and retailers, as global equities found buyers after their recent sell-off.

The mood soured on Wednesday on talk of China upping the ante in the US-China trade war through restrictions on exports of rare-earth metals. Despite support for risk assets on Thursday, great concern about the implications of the US-China trade war remains, said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam in a note.

Domestic news was somewhat favourable as well, and the rand has firmed slightly since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his new cabinet late on Wednesday night. Analysts have welcomed both a reduction in the size of the executive, as well as the retention of some key figures, notably Tito Mboweni as finance minister.

“Overall we see the new cabinet as modestly positive, supporting our view that SA’s prospects are gradually improving as Ramaphosa’s leadership steadily delivers better governance,” said Old Mutual conservative fund manager John Orford. “This should support SA assets, including the currency. However, we still need to see more delivery; delivery of policy certainty, fiscal prudence and a robust turnaround strategy for Eskom in the near future.”

As the JSE closed the rand was 0.25% weaker at R14.688/$, but has still firmed about 5c since Ramaphosa’s cabinet announcement.