PIC issues summons against Ayo as it seeks to recoup billions

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has taken legal action against Ayo Technology Solutions as the state asset manager looks to recoup the billions of rands it invested in the company.

In December 2017, the PIC invested R4.3bn into Ayo under the watch of former CEO Dan Matjila, acquiring a 29% stake in the process. The deal, which was allegedly signed without following due processes and allegedly done at inflated valuations, is under scrutiny by the Mpati commission of inquiry into the PIC.

The state asset manager, which has previously vowed to recover its investment, issued summons against Ayo on Wednesday in Cape Town’s High Court, confirmed Deon Botha, the PIC’s head of corporate affairs.

The PIC’s claim is based on "misrepresentation on the part of Ayo when the transaction was concluded, and legality", Botha said. "As relief, the PIC has tendered back the shares bought from Ayo in return for repayment of the invested amount of R4.3bn."