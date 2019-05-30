Business

PIC issues summons against Ayo as it seeks to recoup billions

The PIC’s claim is based on ‘misrepresentation on the part of Ayo’ regarding its R4.3bn into the technology company

30 May 2019 - 16:17 By Nick Hedley
Former Public Investment Corporation CEO Dan Matjila. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Former Public Investment Corporation CEO Dan Matjila. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has taken legal action against Ayo Technology Solutions as the state asset manager looks to recoup the billions of rands it invested in the company.

In December 2017, the PIC invested R4.3bn into Ayo under the watch of former CEO Dan Matjila, acquiring a 29% stake in the process. The deal, which was allegedly signed without following due processes and allegedly done at inflated valuations, is under scrutiny by the Mpati commission of inquiry into the PIC.

The state asset manager, which has previously vowed to recover its investment, issued summons against Ayo on Wednesday in Cape Town’s High Court, confirmed Deon Botha, the PIC’s head of corporate affairs.

The PIC’s claim is based on "misrepresentation on the part of Ayo when the transaction was concluded, and legality", Botha said. "As relief, the PIC has tendered back the shares bought from Ayo in return for repayment of the invested amount of R4.3bn."

PIC has no record for R4bn investment into obscure oil exploration company

Investment was made in obscure company with links to the ANC and former president Zuma
Business
2 days ago

The summons was served at Ayo's registered address on Wednesday by the sheriff of the high court, and a copy of the summons was delivered to Ayo's attorneys, Botha said.

Meanwhile, Ayo will sue the PIC for damages totaling "billions of rands", the company's chair Wallace Mgoqi said in a statement on Thursday. "The board has taken this step as it has had enough of the raft of allegations based on hearsay and incorrect facts that have been seeded to the market via a rampaging propaganda war delivered through much of the SA media." 

Comments by PIC officials have "severely damaged the reputation of Ayo", which has struggled to close deals as a result.

There is "absolutely no evidence to suggest any wrongdoing on the company's part", Mgoqi said. Ayo also "welcomes the opportunity to defend itself".

In April, Ayo's financial statements for the six months to February 2019 showed that most of its pre-tax profits came from interest earned on the PIC's investment. Ayo's investment revenue from bank deposits leapt from R38.2m a year before to R150.2m in the interim period. This equated to 56% of group profit before tax of R266.7m.

- BusinessLIVE

MORE

Inquiry hears about more alleged PIC sweetheart deals

A pattern of the PIC taking public servants’ savings to lend to select businessman to obtain large stakes in established businesses came strongly ...
Business
1 week ago

Sekunjalo acquisition of PIC’s Independent stake came with a catch, inquiry told

The offer by Iqbal Surve’s Sekunjalo to buy the PIC’s stake in Independent Media at almost double its book value was conditional on the PIC investing ...
Business
1 week ago

Survé drove Ayo deal - ex-director

PIC's Matjila told of listing, then price was inflated, inquiry told
Business
1 week ago

Most read

  1. PIC has no record for R4bn investment into obscure oil exploration company Business
  2. MultiChoice squares up for legal battle with Icasa over its plans for pay-TV Business
  3. Who controls Bitcoin? Business
  4. Join marketing and brand experts at the 2019 Sunday Times Gen Next Youth ... Business
  5. Estranged husband loses bid to obtain deceased wife’s R4m policy Business

Latest Videos

Elderly woman found tied to bench on hospital floor
Four big moments from Patricia de Lille's colourful journey to minister
X