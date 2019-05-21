Inquiry hears about more alleged PIC sweetheart deals

A pattern of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) under the regime of its previous CEO, Dan Matjila, of taking the savings of public servants to lend billions of rands to select businessman to obtain large stakes in established businesses came strongly into focus at the Mpati inquiry on Tuesday.

In most cases, little or no security was required by the PIC, other than the shares of the company it was facilitating the acquisition of.

The degree of this was laid bare following the disclosure on Tuesday of terms relating to the state-owned asset manager’s acquisition of half the shares in mortgage finance company SA Home Loans.

According to the testimony of PIC executive Thipana Mongalo, it agreed to purchase 50% of the equity in SA Home Loans, comprising a 25% stake to be held directly on behalf of the PIC’s largest client, the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF), which represents the pension savings of the nations’ 1.7-million active and retired public servants.