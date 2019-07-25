MARKET WRAP: JSE closes lower as ECB rate decision weighs on European stocks

Producer inflation for June increased 5.8% year-on-year from 6.4% in May, in line with expectations, according to a Trading Economics consensus.

Shortly after the JSE closed, the rand had weakened 1.28% to R14.0623/$, 1.42% to R15.6878/€, and 1.29% to R17.5594/£. The euro had strengthened 0.15% to $1.1156.



The benchmark government 10-year bond was weaker, with its yield rising 10 basis points, or 0.1 percentage points, to 8.18%. Bonds yields move inversely to bond prices.

Gold had fallen 0.51% to $1,417.93/oz and platinum 0.66% to $871.19. Brent crude added 1.27% to $63.86 a barrel.

The JSE all share fell 0.1% to 57,662.90 points and the top 40 0.12%. Banks and financials fell 1.56% and 0.95%, respectively.

Spur rose 0.46% to R22 after the company said on Thursday that its franchise restaurant sales in SA grew 6.2% and total sales rose 7.2% to R7.6bn for the year ended June.



Anglo American gained 1.03% to R381.78. The diversified miner said on Thursday that it plans on returning $1bn to shareholders through a share buyback programme.

Alexander Forbes gained 1.08% to R5.64 after the financial services company earlier announced the sale of its short-term insurance business to Momentum Metropolitan Holdings.

AB InBev jumped 6.07% to R1,416.07 — reaching its best level in 10 months during intra-day trade — after the global brewer said earlier that its interim revenue grew by 6%, with revenue per hectolitre up 4.2%.

Vodacom fell 1.58% to R113.53 despite saying on Thursday that group revenue in the quarter to end-June rose 4.2% to R21.5bn and service revenue 3.9% to R1.4bn.



Sasol slumped 6.37% to R308 after the company said earlier that it had written down the value of its assets in North America and Africa by R18.1bn.

Harmony gained 2.37% to R35.38 after it said on Thursday that gold production increased 17% year-on-year to 1.44-million ounces for the period ended June.

The US is scheduled to release GDP figures for the second quarter of 2019 on Friday, vital data for investors amid heightened rate-cut expectations.

