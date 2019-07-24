In quotes | 'We're all responsible': Cyril Ramaphosa on 25 years of democracy

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday officially opened the 25 years of democracy conference and delivered an address in which he spoke about accountability and how democracy has served the country.

Here's a summary of his address in seven quotes:

South Africa's democracy

"We have to ask ourselves very profound and tough questions about our democracy beyond holding regular, free and fair elections and strengthening public institutions."

Infrastructure provision

"The substantial investment we have made in economic and social infrastructure in providing houses, water and electricity and expanding access to education and health has undoubtedly improved people's lives."

Unemployment

"Unemployment has increased over the past decade, poverty levels have begun to rise again and millions of South Africans have remained excluded through lack of assets, skills and networks."

Inequality

"The schism of race, gender, class and language continues to run through our society. The process of nation-building, which is by definition multifaceted and multilayered, is therefore very much a work in progress in our country."

Economy in crisis

"Once again, our economy is in crisis. The optimism that characterised our democracy has been steadily eroded by disaffection and disillusionment. The pressure of urbanisation and contest for resources, and widespread joblessness and poverty have contributed to an increase in community protests."

We're all responsible

"In the end, we all have a stake in the stability and prosperity of our country. Our elected representatives must be held to account, yes - but true nation-building requires collaboration across the country."

We're reaping

"Twenty-five years later we are reaping consequences - both good and not so good - of some of the choices that we made in 1994. In driving this country's development over the past quarter of a century, we have made polices and choices that have made a real difference."