Business

Rand weakens slightly as ECB keeps interest rates steady

25 July 2019 - 15:08 By karl gernetzky
The rand reacted mildly to the announcement that Eskom would receive a further bailout. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
The rand reacted mildly to the announcement that Eskom would receive a further bailout. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Image: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

The rand was weaker on Thursday afternoon, softening a little after the European Central Bank (ECB) left interest rates unchanged.

Of 67 economists polled by Bloomberg, five had expected the Bank to lower its deposit rate by 10 basis points.

The ECB did hint that rate cuts were coming, altering its language to say that it intended to leave rates unchanged at “present or lower levels” at least through the first half of 2020, having previously just said “present levels”.

At 2pm the rand had lost 0.5% to R13.9507/$, 0.2% to R15.4968/€ and 0.43% to R17.4098/£. The euro was 0.2% weaker at $1.1116.

Earlier, Moody’s Investors Service confirmed that the government’s announcement of additional funding for Eskom on Tuesday was “credit negative”, with the agency saying the state would struggle to absorb these costs.

The rand’s reaction was mild, however, and analysts said focus was currently on global factors, with the rand’s reaction to local news having been muted this week.

Moody’s was likely to change SA’s outlook to negative from stable, but unlikely to downgrade SA to junk status in 2019, said BNP Paribas SA senior economist Jeff Schultz.

Market concern about SA’s growth outlook, as well as Eskom and government debt, was, however, being reflected in longer-dated bonds, Schultz said.

The spread between SA’s benchmark 10-year bond, due in 2026, and the 36-year bond, due in 2048, has widened, and was at 160 basis points on Thursday. At the beginning of 2019, the spread was 108 basis points.

BusinessLIVE

MORE

Zimbabwe central bank eases forex rules for some in bid to improve dollar flows

Oil firms, chrome miners, embassies and international organisations in Zimbabwe can use foreign currencies for local transactions, the central bank ...
News
21 hours ago

Worst periods for investment returns are usually followed by the best

SPONSORED | Poor returns are by no means an anomaly, writes PSG Wealth
Business
1 day ago

In quotes | 'We're all responsible': Cyril Ramaphosa on 25 years of democracy

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday opened the 25 years of democracy conference, where he spoke about service delivery, the economy and inequality.
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. What does the future of Bitcoin look like? Business
  2. Suspiciously 'neat' sums led EOH to R1.2bn dodgy outlay Business
  3. Peter Moyo vs Old Mutual: silking it for all it's worth Business
  4. Where did Bitcoin come from? Business
  5. Join the club that lives and works in Sandton Business

Latest Videos

‘People will be arrested': NPA head on state capture
'Oh donner!' : Heavy rainfall and winds in Cape Town has things blowing away
X