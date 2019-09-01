Sasol 'urged to ditch Cornell'
01 September 2019 - 00:24
Sasol has been asked by some of SA's biggest fund managers to consider executive changes including ousting Stephen Cornell, one of its two CEOs, over cost overruns at its flagship Lake Charles project, according to people familiar with the matter.
The money managers began meeting with Sasol's board and leadership after it raised the estimated cost of the plant in Louisiana, US, by $1bn (R15bn) in May, having increased it only three months earlier...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.