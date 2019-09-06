Rand on track for best week in three months

Positive local economic data and a thaw in the US-China trade war this week put the rand on track for its best weekly performance in almost three months on Friday afternoon.

SA’s better-than-expected second-quarter economic performance and news that the US and China would resume trade talks has lifted the currency 2.7% against the dollar so far this week, although risks loom in the form of US economic data later on Friday.

A move by the UK parliament to block a no-deal Brexit, as well as the formation of a new governing coalition in Italy, has also lifted sentiment, while the risk of political protests in Hong Kong has eased following the withdrawal of a controversial extradition bill.

At 2.35pm, the rand had firmed 0.9% to R14.7491/$, 0.95% to R18.1534/£, and 1.07% to R16.2662/€. The euro was little changed at $1.1029.

The rand extended gains a little and the dollar weakened on Friday afternoon, following the major economic report of the week, that US non-farm payrolls for August. US employers added 130,000 jobs in August, less than the 164,000 expected by the market, although wage growth was slightly higher than expected.