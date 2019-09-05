WATCH | Attacks are inevitable if economy does not favour locals: Malema

The ongoing attacks on foreign nationals in the country are not xenophobia.

That's according to EFF leader Julius Malema, at a news conference on Thursday.

Malema said economic development should favour locals. If this was not the case, incidents such as the ongoing attacks were inevitable.

Malema said this preference for locals must also apply among South Africans. As an example, he said, Polokwane should prioritise Pedi-speaking people ahead of Nguni speakers.

He added that employers should only hire outsiders if the skills they had could not be found locally.

"It is not even about foreign nationals. Any economic development must benefit the locals first," said Malema.