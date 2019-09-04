Ailing Eskom faces emissions violations, could shut plants

Cash-strapped power utility Eskom could be forced to shut some plants if it fails to reduce emissions, its chief operating officer warned on Wednesday, raising the spectre of further blackouts.

The potential closures, which Jan Oberholzer said could cut a tenth of the state firm's 45,000 MW production capacity, piles pressure on the government which has had to bail out the debt-ridden company to keep it afloat.

Africa's biggest public utility supplies over 90% of South Africa's electricity, relying largely on ageing, heavily polluting coal-fired power stations but does not generate enough cash to meet its debt servicing costs.

It is also responsible for at least a third of the country's greenhouse gas emissions.

Installing the technology needed to reduce carbon and sulphur emissions would cost 10 times the 26 billion rand the Treasury has earmarked for Eskom in the financial year ending in March 2020, part of a 59-billion-rand two-year package.