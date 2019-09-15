Business

Up chaos creek without a rudder

15 September 2019 - 00:07 By CHRIS BARRON

Without "decisive action and leadership" the recent looting and burning will become part of life in SA, says Kuseni Dlamini, chair of Massmart, which had to close 24 of its stores in SA and the rest of Africa because of the violence.

"We need much more visible leadership that in a very tangible way will provide direction, hope and unity, and take us out of this situation of chaos," he says...

