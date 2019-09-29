Truworths hopes cash injection will solve UK missteps
29 September 2019 - 05:00
Truworths International-owned Office will be on a new footing days after its parent company bagged a loan to help resuscitate the troubled UK-based shoe chain.
The apparel retailer said it would get £32.5m (about R603m) from Standard Bank, which it will use to settle its sterling-denominated debt of £43m. It would use £10.5m of cash reserves to settle the remainder of the debt...
