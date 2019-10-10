Rethinking entrepreneurship in SA

Almost 80% of SMEs (small and medium enterprises) in SA fail within the first three years. This statistic presents a staggering blow to the economy, which is invested in the crucial role that SMEs play in stimulating economic growth and providing relief from a shockingly high unemployment rate. Entrepreneurs, those that venture forth and create new business opportunities, face extraordinary challenges in SA.

Inside larger, more stable organisations, the management portfolio has expanded to incorporate a whole new skill set. Managers now need to be leaders, who develop their people and innovate, while also stimulating innovative thinking and being informed and prepared enough to be agile and responsive to change. "Intrapreneurs", those organisational managers that display visionary leadership and stimulate the creative thinking that unlocks new business potential, are in high demand and short supply.

What closes doors for entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs?

A recent study showed that SMEs fail as a result of both external and internal factors. The South African economic and business landscape and the impact of globalisation make it challenging for any entrepreneur to succeed. As managers of SMEs, entrepreneurs struggle to obtain the right talent to fuel business success.

They also lack the knowledge, skills and experience to obtain business funding and manage resources and finances effectively. With no business insight and not enough money and resources, even the most visionary entrepreneurs will encounter doors slamming in their faces.

Leaders in organisations do not fare much better. South African leaders are focused on developing their skill set to manage the organisation of the future. Old ways of managing have been disrupted with concepts like collaboration, agility, innovation and cross-functionality. South African organisational managers face the same battle that the managers of SMEs face – there simply isn’t enough talent to drive business success. Without the skills to unlock potential in themselves or others, business managers are unable to open the doors to new business opportunities.