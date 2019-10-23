Inflation down to 4.1%, but without Eskom it would be even lower

Inflation fell to 4.1% in September, down 0.2 percentage points on the August figure.

The consumer price index (CPI) has now been below 4.5% for the past three months, Stats SA said on Wednesday.

“More significantly, it has remained below the SA Reserve Bank’s 6% monetary policy ceiling since April 2017,” it said in a statement.

Product groups with the largest weighting in the inflation basket – including food and non-alcoholic drinks, housing and transport – had the most influence in keeping the headline rate at modest levels.

“Together, these three categories make up over half of the basket and all three recorded an annual increase below 5% in September.”