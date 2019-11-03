Slow and steady'll win Cyril Ramaphosa the race
03 November 2019 - 00:15
Piet Mouton, CEO of Stellenbosch-based investment group PSG, says he is optimistic about SA and President Cyril Ramaphosa's leadership but realistic about how quickly he can move.
"It took Zuma 10 years of concerted effort to try and break this country, and he didn't manage it," he says...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.