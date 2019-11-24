Business

Tiger Brands downplays listeria effect

24 November 2019 - 00:10 By PENELOPE MASHEGO and NTANDO THUKWANA

The listeria outbreak that shook SA last year has had little impact on Tiger Brands's business, says CEO Lawrence MacDougall, but the company is still facing a class-action lawsuit over the outbreak.

"I think the impact on the balance of our range has been very small," MacDougall said on Friday at the group's annual results presentation for the year ended in September...

