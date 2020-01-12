Act now or game over, Tito warns
12 January 2020 - 05:08
Stay as you are, and it's junk status. That's the chilling warning from Tito Mboweni as he doubled down on his grim prognosis for SA's economic outlook in a year that could be make or break for the country.
The finance minister renewed his call to implement the deep structural reforms outlined in the economic strategy paper that he submitted before his medium-term budget policy statement in October last year...
