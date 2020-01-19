Red tape hinders SAB bid for clean power

It may be "non-negotiable" but without buy-in from the government and Eskom, South African Breweries' (SAB's) intention to power all its local breweries exclusively with renewable energy by 2025 looks very ambitious.



Global parent AB InBev wants all its facilities to buy 50% of their electricity from renewable sources by the end of this year and all of it by 2025...