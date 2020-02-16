Malls are mixing it up to keep the foot traffic flowing
16 February 2020 - 00:04
SA's shopping malls, roiled by a worldwide shift to the online marketplace and a local economy in stagnation, are being compelled to rejig their rental mix if they are to attract more feet.
In the changing tenant line-up in traditional malls, retailers growing their presence are those operating in the health care and beauty categories, such as health retailers Clicks and Dis-Chem, said Keillen Ndlovu, head of listed property at Stanlib...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.