Zimbabwe
Mnangagwa told to 'come clean on Gukurahundi' or face ICC
Activists insist that Mnangagwa must confess to massacres
16 February 2020 - 00:03
"Come clean on Gukurahundi or take your chances at the International Criminal Court (ICC)."
That was the veiled warning to President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday from activists at talks in Bulawayo, three days after Sudan's new rulers agreed to send ousted president Omar al-Bashir to be tried at the ICC for alleged war crimes...
