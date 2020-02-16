Zimbabwe

Mnangagwa told to 'come clean on Gukurahundi' or face ICC

Activists insist that Mnangagwa must confess to massacres

"Come clean on Gukurahundi or take your chances at the International Criminal Court (ICC)."



That was the veiled warning to President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday from activists at talks in Bulawayo, three days after Sudan's new rulers agreed to send ousted president Omar al-Bashir to be tried at the ICC for alleged war crimes...