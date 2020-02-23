Bakos sinks as black diamonds cut back
23 February 2020 - 05:05
Tighter controls on state expenditure and contracts have resulted in an unexpected casualty: retailer Bakos Brothers, which closes its doors this month after going into business rescue last year.
Ryan Bakos, CEO of the upmarket furniture and home decor company, says many of its clients were "government-linked individuals"...
