How to ... Find your first job after university

Finding work in SA, with a sky-high unemployment rate, even among graduates, can be daunting for those about to begin their first search for work.



"Recent graduates must keep an open mind and stay alert for potential opportunities. Don't get stuck on the idea that there is just one job for you and that if you don't find the exact role you intended stepping into after graduation, you need to keep looking until you do," says Wonga Ntshinga, senior head of programme in the information and communications technology faculty at the Independent Institute of Education. Ntshinga advises:..