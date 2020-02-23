It's up to Tito to pare back public sector pay packet
23 February 2020 - 05:03
This week finance minister Tito Mboweni is expected to unveil plans to trim the burgeoning public sector wage bill that accounts for more than a third of the government's expenditure.
If left unresolved, this is among the factors that could drag SA's last remaining investment-grade rating into junk...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.