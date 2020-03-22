France's baguette lovers feel 'le pain'
22 March 2020 - 00:24
As anxious consumers around the world stockpile toilet paper and pasta, the French are thronging bakeries for baguettes, fearing a shortage of their daily bread as they wait out the coronavirus in confinement.
The country of 67-million people consumes 9-billion of the long loaves every year, has an annual competition for the best baguette in Paris, and a special word for the pointy end they chew off on their way home from the baker after work: the crouton...
