GUGU SIDAKI: How to keep your business on a sustainable financial path

As an entrepreneur, I know how difficult it can be to manage your finances effectively. Often the lines between personal and business funds are blurred, particularly in the beginning when you're trying to establish your business as an independent and self-sustaining entity.



The Seed Academy, an entrepreneur support programme, found in its latest "State of Entrepreneurship" survey that 60% of the surveyed entrepreneurs were full-time entrepreneurs and that the majority (88%) were self-funded...