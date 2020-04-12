ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Lockdown opens new era of business training

As businesses move their people and processes into the online world of remote work, services and collaboration, an unexpected but obvious benefit has emerged. Almost every business has had to train staff in both the processes and the nuances of remote working. As a by-product, most have discovered that online training can be a powerful tool in upskilling and reskilling, or simply in teaching new skills.



At the same time, as with more forward-thinking schools, many businesses are using the enforced “break” as an opportunity to engage their staff in the use of new platforms, and new ways of working. This means the new era of business training ranges from the simple basics of how to work remotely all the way to developing new competencies and earning certification. ..