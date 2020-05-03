Business

Online deliveries keep restaurants on diners’ menus

03 May 2020 - 00:05 By NICK WILSON

Some in the sit-down restaurant industry, one of the sectors hardest hit by lockdown regulations, are opting to make hot food for home delivery as they look at every possible avenue to rescue their businesses.

With some form of lockdown expected to remain for months, restaurateurs are facing a bleak future and those working under level 4 lockdown rules in place from Friday are not under any illusion that this will be profitable for them...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Edcon enters business rescue after losing R2bn during SA’s lockdown Business
  2. Momentum Metropolitan Holdings maintains level 1 B-BBEE by getting key elements ... Business
  3. Cigarette war hots up Business
  4. When the lockdown stops, power cuts will start again Business
  5. Eskom eyes managers' jobs, fuel costs in savings drive Business

Latest Videos

Here’s what level 4 during SA's lockdown means for you
‘What’s this nonsense!?’ Some South Africans stunned by cigarette ban U-turn