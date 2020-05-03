Online deliveries keep restaurants on diners’ menus

Some in the sit-down restaurant industry, one of the sectors hardest hit by lockdown regulations, are opting to make hot food for home delivery as they look at every possible avenue to rescue their businesses.



With some form of lockdown expected to remain for months, restaurateurs are facing a bleak future and those working under level 4 lockdown rules in place from Friday are not under any illusion that this will be profitable for them...