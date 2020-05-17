As call for remote working lifts, IT firms go on hiring spree to keep up

While many of SA’s businesses are left with no option but to trim salaries, retrench or close their doors, several IT companies are looking to hire as the need for their services grows.



“One of SA’s retail banks pushed about 10,000 employees to work remotely when the Covid-19 induced lock down hit,” says Jon Tullet, senior research manager for IT services for Sub-Saharan Africa at the International Data Corporation (IDC). In addition to the company needing to buy additional services such as cloud and VPN, “they now have 10,000 PC’s and laptops that can break and need to be replaced and repaired.”..