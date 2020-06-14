ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Cyber-threats, the Achilles heel of future-readiness
14 June 2020 - 00:02
The enterprise world may be transforming itself from prehistoric paper processes to a digital epoch, but it is woefully unprepared for this evolution. A new study among business leaders across Europe, the Middle East and Africa by Veeam, a back-up data management company, reveals that the single biggest challenge facing organisations is not economic uncertainty, but cyber-threats.
According to the Veeam 2020 data protection trends report, cyber-security was cited by 31% of respondents as their biggest challenge, narrowly edging out economic uncertainty at 30%...
