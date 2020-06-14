Business

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Cyber-threats, the Achilles heel of future-readiness

14 June 2020 - 00:02 By ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK

The enterprise world may be transforming itself from prehistoric paper processes to a digital epoch, but it is woefully unprepared for this evolution. A new study among business leaders across Europe, the Middle East and Africa by Veeam, a back-up data management company, reveals that the single biggest challenge facing organisations is not economic uncertainty, but cyber-threats.

According to the Veeam 2020 data protection trends report, cyber-security was cited by 31% of respondents as their biggest challenge, narrowly edging out economic uncertainty at 30%...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Hotels will help, but money first Business
  2. Growth problem is mindset, not money Business
  3. RFI | Auditor-general SA seeks vendors of tools for computer-assisted audit ... Business
  4. Changing patient priorities: Covid-19’s impact on chronic conditions and ... Business
  5. Calls mount to free up pension investments Business

Latest Videos

'We had to get out of the house!' Snow draws hundreds to white peaks outside ...
"'Let her death not be the darkness on our lives" - Brutally murdered, ...