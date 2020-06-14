Lifestyle

I had to get three surgeries after filming 'The Old Guard', says Charlize Theron

In her latest action movie, the SA-born Oscar winner plays an immortal warrior doing battle to save humanity. She tells us more

Tymon Smith Columnist
14 June 2020 - 00:01

“Sorry, let me just move out of this room. My kid is keeping herself busy over there. I get kicked out the house, I have to go out into the back yard ... Sorry, the garbage truck is coming by, it's so loud ... so sorry, let me try and move away. I can't find a spot ... My God! OK ... this may be a little less loud ..." says the voice on the phone. It belongs to Charlize Theron who, like the rest of the world on this day in early May, is having to balance the requirements of her working life with stay-at-home life in the age of Covid-19.

The Oscar-winning actress and producer is coming off her recent Oscar nomination for her performance as Fox News host Megyn Kelly in Bombshell (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/lifestyle/2020-01-26-metoo-movie-bombshell-is-powerful-but-flawed/), the film based on the sex scandal involving Fox News head Roger Ailes...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Meet the 35 finalists vying for Miss SA 2020 title Lifestyle
  2. Brrrrrr! Warm up with a cup of this easy-to-make Mexican hot chocolate Food
  3. Wear a face mask and don't kiss: Harvard's advice for safe sex during Covid-19 Health & Sex
  4. Coconut Kelz details her experience at St Anne's: 'I got a reputation as the ... Lifestyle
  5. Zimparks wants Victoria Falls reopened to domestic tourists Travel

Latest Videos

'We had to get out of the house!' Snow draws hundreds to white peaks outside ...
"'Let her death not be the darkness on our lives" - Brutally murdered, ...