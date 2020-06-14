I had to get three surgeries after filming 'The Old Guard', says Charlize Theron

In her latest action movie, the SA-born Oscar winner plays an immortal warrior doing battle to save humanity. She tells us more

“Sorry, let me just move out of this room. My kid is keeping herself busy over there. I get kicked out the house, I have to go out into the back yard ... Sorry, the garbage truck is coming by, it's so loud ... so sorry, let me try and move away. I can't find a spot ... My God! OK ... this may be a little less loud ..." says the voice on the phone. It belongs to Charlize Theron who, like the rest of the world on this day in early May, is having to balance the requirements of her working life with stay-at-home life in the age of Covid-19.



The Oscar-winning actress and producer is coming off her recent Oscar nomination for her performance as Fox News host Megyn Kelly in Bombshell (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/lifestyle/2020-01-26-metoo-movie-bombshell-is-powerful-but-flawed/), the film based on the sex scandal involving Fox News head Roger Ailes...