Omnia back on fertile ground, says CEO

JSE-listed chemicals and fertiliser group Omnia, which has been stabilised by new management, is now well positioned to grow its various businesses abroad, especially in strong agricultural markets such as Brazil, the US and India.



But Seelan Gobalsamy, brought in as CEO in August 2019 to turn around the 66-year-old company after it became mired in debt in an overambitious bid to expand, says the group will be far more circumspect when it makes future investments...